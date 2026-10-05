Taylor Swift Surprises Dakota Johnson During SNL Monologue

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Dakota Johnson's opening monologue on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE took an unexpected turn when Taylor Swift appeared alongside her, surprising the studio audience during the host's traditional welcome to the show. The moment, captured and shared by TODAY, quickly became the highlight of Johnson's hosting stint.

Johnson served as host for the latest episode of the NBC sketch comedy staple, taking on the opening monologue duties that have long served as a showcase for hosts to set the tone for the night. Swift's unannounced arrival during the segment added an element of surprise that elevated the moment beyond a standard monologue.

The appearance underscores the kind of unpredictable crossover moments that SATURDAY NIGLE LIVE has built its reputation on, with hosts frequently bringing out friends and collaborators for unscripted bits during their opening remarks. Swift's presence alongside Johnson gave the live audience and broadcast viewers a moment that stood apart from the rest of the night's sketches.

Footage of the exchange between Johnson and Swift circulated widely after the broadcast, with TODAY featuring the clip as part of its coverage of the episode. The brief but memorable cameo reflects how monologue surprises continue to generate significant attention for the show each time a host welcomes an unexpected guest onto the stage.

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