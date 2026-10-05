Evan Peters' James Patrick March Leads Serial Killers Against The Coven In AHS: 13

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FX has released a new scene from AMERICAN HORROR STORY: 13 showing James Patrick March, played by Evan Peters, returning with his band of infamous serial killers to hunt the Coven. The attack targets Cordelia Goode, played by Sarah Paulson, and Ophelia, played by Avantika, inside Miss Robichaux's Academy, bringing one of the anthology's most recognizable villains back into direct conflict with its witches.

The clip is drawn from the sixth episode of the season and marks another instance of AHS: 13 reuniting characters from across the franchise's history. James Patrick March has previously figured among the anthology's most notorious antagonists, and his return alongside a group of fellow killers places him squarely against the Coven storyline that has defined earlier chapters of the series.

Season 13 has continued to lean on bringing back fan-favorite performers and characters, a pattern FX has highlighted throughout its promotion of the new installment. The network has described the season as building toward what it calls a reckoning tied to the number 13, with familiar faces resurfacing to collide with both new and returning storylines.

Sarah Paulson's Cordelia Goode has anchored the Coven narrative across multiple appearances in the franchise, and her presence opposite Peters' March underscores how AHS: 13 is drawing together characters from different eras of the show. FX's recent release of a scene featuring Jessica Lange's Elsa Mars reflects the same approach, with Season 13 continuing to stitch together figures from the anthology's past installments.

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