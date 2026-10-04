Lisa Leslie Reflects on Kobe Bryant and Making WNBA History on JHUD SHOW
The basketball legend spoke about the legacy she hopes to leave for young athletes.
Lisa Leslie sat down on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW to reflect on her memories of Kobe Bryant, the barriers she broke during her playing career, and the responsibility she feels to inspire athletes coming up behind her. The conversation with host Jennifer Hudson gave Leslie room to look back on pivotal moments from a career that helped shape the landscape of women's basketball.
Leslie, widely recognized as one of the sport's trailblazers, used the segment to speak candidly about Bryant's influence and what it meant to compete at a time when she was setting new standards for the game. Her remarks touched on both the personal weight of those memories and the broader significance of the milestones she achieved along the way.
Much of the discussion centered on legacy, with Leslie addressing how she thinks about mentoring and motivating the next generation of players and young people watching her story unfold. She framed her own path as a reminder of what is possible when athletes push past existing expectations in their sport.
The appearance gave Hudson's audience a direct look at how Leslie balances pride in her own accomplishments with a focus on what comes next for the athletes following in her footsteps, closing out a segment built around reflection rather than a standard promotional rundown.
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