Florence Pugh Says Tom Holland Helped Her Land Role in SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY

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Florence Pugh stopped by THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to reveal that Tom Holland played a role in helping her land a part in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, giving host Jimmy Fallon and the NBC audience insight into how the casting came together.

During the conversation, Pugh also explained her method of using perfume to get into character before filming, offering a personal look at her preparation process for roles. The sit down covered a mix of career talk and lighter personal detail, including a mention of what Pugh described as her Aperol spritz workout.

Beyond the interview portion, Pugh joined Fallon for a round of Dramatic Autofill, a game segment that had her working through exaggerated, theatrical responses on the spot. The format shifted the appearance from straightforward conversation into a more playful, improvisational exchange between host and guest.

The episode gave viewers a glimpse of Pugh ahead of her upcoming work in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, with the Holland connection serving as the most concrete new detail shared about how she came to be part of the project.

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