Lizzo Opens Up On 2023 Lawsuits, New Children's Book On SUNDAY SITDOWN
The singer discussed finding peace after a turbulent year of legal battles and public scrutiny.
Lizzo sat down with Willie Geist at Books of Wonder in New York for this week's SUNDAY SITDOWN on TODAY, discussing her journey from classically trained flute prodigy to Grammy-winning pop star, as well as the inspiration behind her new children's book, Lil Lizzo Meets Sasha B. Flootin'. The book tells the story of a young girl discovering the confidence that would eventually define Lizzo's public persona.
Much of the conversation centered on the two lawsuits filed against Lizzo in 2023, with parts of the first dismissed and a federal judge throwing out the second entirely. Reflecting on the toll of public scrutiny, Lizzo told Geist, "I had to make peace with the fact that there's a version of Lizzo that exists now that the world controls. The world controls the narrative and I don't. But what I can control is who I am."
The interview traced Lizzo's path from her early training as a flutist to becoming one of music's most recognizable stars, framing her new children's book as an extension of the same themes of self-assurance that have run through her career and public image.
Lizzo's candor about the legal fallout from 2023 offered a window into how she has processed a difficult period in the public eye, even as she pivots toward new creative ventures like children's publishing aimed at encouraging young readers to find their own confidence.
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