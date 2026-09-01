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FISHBONE to Perform at Soho House West Hollywood's Heritage Series

Artist For Artist's live series highlights conversations and performances from veteran musicians.

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FISHBONE to Perform at Soho House West Hollywood's Heritage Series

FISHBONE is set to perform as part of Artist For Artist's 'Heritage Series,' a live, intimate performance series featuring top artists at Soho House West Hollywood.

Event Details

Who: Fishbone

What: Artist For Artist presents 'Heritage Series,' a live, intimate performance series featuring top artists

Where: Soho House West Hollywood, 9200 Sunset Blvd

When: Wednesday, September 3rd, 9:00 PM (Doors at 6:30)

About Artist For Artist

Founded in 2018 by Matthew Reich and Neal Saini, Artist For Artist (AFA) is a New York City-based experiential agency specializing in music and culture. As former bandmates with years of industry experience, Reich and Saini bring both artistic credibility and business acumen to music-related campaigns, enabling them to create authentic partnerships between brands and musicians that deliver lasting impact. From intimate sessions to global campaigns, AFA helps partners craft moments that resonate.

Reich and Saini also founded Artist For Action, a coalition of musicians - including Billie Eilish, Peter Gabriel, Sheryl Crow, and Kevin Bacon - dedicated to ending gun violence and raising mental health awareness.

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