TERRELL & T.O. to Premiere on Prime Video

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Prime Video released the official trailer and key art for Terrell & T.O., a feature-length documentary that captures the turbulent rise from childhood to Hall of Fame of NFL trailblazer Terrell Owens, whose undeniable talent and outspoken personality made him one of the most celebrated, scrutinized, and misunderstood figures in NFL history. Terrell & T.O. will premiere November 5, exclusively on Prime Video, in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. The documentary is the latest addition to the Prime membership.

Terrell Owens is one of the greatest wide receivers in the history of the NFL. A nondescript third round selection in the 1996 NFL Draft out of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, Owens flourished under the wisdom of Hall of Fame teammates Steve Young and Jerry Rice. His electrifying blend of physical dominance and theatrical flair fundamentally altered the wide receiver position and football culture itself, transforming the game's relationship with personal expression and paving the way for generations to come. However, locker room conflicts, contentious media relationships, and show-stopping celebrations made Owens one of the most controversial figures the game has ever known, and yet his identity is still being defined.

This feature-length documentary traces the meteoric rise of one of the most talented, accomplished, and polarizing athletes of America's most popular sport and examines his role as the wide receiver who came to embody the tension between individual expression and team conformity, while catching up with Owens in present-day to see how he is evolving and discovering a new personal path forward.

Interviews include Owens; family members and close friends; former 49er stars Steve Young, Jerry Rice, and Jeff Garcia; former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo; journalists Jemele Hill and Skip Bayless; Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones; former Eagles Isaiah 'Ike' Reese, Freddie Mitchell and Andy Reid, Owens' coach in Philadelphia.

Presented by Prime Video Sports and Skydance Sports, Terrell & T.O. is produced by NFL Films, in association with House of Nonfiction. Terrell & T.O. is directed and produced by Alexandria Stapleton of House of Nonfiction. The film is executive produced by Ross Ketover, Keith Cossrow, Ken Rodgers, and Jessica Boddy of NFL Films; Jesse Sisgold, Jason T. Reed, Jon Weinbach, and Dan Marks of Skydance Sports; Mike Hill of Thrill of Entertainment; and Stacy Scripter. Jason Perez, Mark Ciardi, Basil Iwanyk, and Ben Bitoni serve as producers.





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