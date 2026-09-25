TED LASSO Season 4: Ted Declares 'There Is Crying In Football'

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Apple TV posted a full scene from TED LASSO Season 4 built around a moment that puts a new spin on a familiar sports cliche, as Ted Lasso tells his players that, contrary to popular wisdom, there is in fact crying in football. The clip centers on Jason Sudeikis as Ted, whose blend of optimism and blunt sincerity has defined the character across the series.

Season four finds Ted back in Richmond taking on what the show describes as his biggest challenge yet, coaching a second division women's football team after years spent managing the men's side. The season brings back Emmy winner Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Emmy winner Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt and Jeremy Swift, alongside newcomers including Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsay, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, Abbie Hern and Grant Feely.

Sudeikis continues to star and executive produce the series alongside Hunt, with Bill Lawrence also executive producing through his Doozer Productions. Goldstein serves as writer and executive producer, and the season adds Emmy winner Jack Burditt as an executive producer under a new overall deal with Apple TV. According to Apple TV, the season follows Ted and the team as they learn to leap before they look, taking on chances they never expected.

The new scene arrives on the heels of another Season 4 clip Apple TV released, in which Keeley sets up Ted's online dating profile, continuing the show's mix of comedy and emotional candor as Ted adjusts to life back in Richmond.

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