TED LASSO Moves Toward Season 4 Greenlight; 3 Cast Members Optioned to Return

According to various sources, Ted Lasso is headed toward a Season 4 greenlight at Apple TV+.

Warner Brothers has picked up options for Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein and Jeremy Swift, who are members of U.K. Equity. Negotiations with actors in SAG-AFTRA will happen next.

Variety reports that it is believed that Jason Sudekis is involved as an executive producer, though Warner Brothers declined to comment.

Season 3, which ended in May 2023, was originally believed to have been the final season, though there was no official confirmation from Apple TV+.

Jason Sudeikis plays Ted Lasso, a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer. The series also stars Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster and Nick Mohammed.

Sudeikis served as executive producer for the first 3 seasons, alongside Bill Lawrence ("Scrubs") via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content. Doozer's Jeff Ingold also served as an executive producer with Liza Katzer as co-executive producer.

The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Joe Kelly and Brendan Hunt, and is based on the pre-existing format and characters from NBC Sports.

