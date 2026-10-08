TED LASSO Finale Ends With Brandi Carlile Cover

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The Season 4 finale of TED LASSO ended with a different sound than usual, closing out the episode with Brandi Carlile's cover of the show's theme song, a Marcus Mumford composition. TODAY noted the shift as a fitting way to close out the season.

Season four brought Ted Lasso back to Richmond for what Apple TV has described as his biggest challenge yet, coaching a second division women's football team after years managing the men's side. The season included returning cast members Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt and Jeremy Swift, alongside new additions including Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack and Faye Marsay. Jason Sudeikis continued to star as Ted while also executive producing the series.

The finale caps a season that saw the Richmond team's new direction play out across a series of previously released scenes, including Ted's players learning there is crying in football and Roy and Keeley's on-again romance. The closing cover marks one more change in a season built around Ted's new coaching assignment.

Apple TV has shared a steady run of footage from the season leading up to the finale, including a scene centered on Roy and Keeley's reunion, billed by the streamer as Roy's greatest goal.

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