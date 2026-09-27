TED LASSO Season 4: Roy and Keeley Reunite in New Full Scene

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Apple TV posted a full scene from TED LASSO Season 4 centered on Roy and Keeley getting back together, giving fans a look at one of the show's long-running romantic threads as it moves forward this season. The clip is billed by the streamer as 'Roy's greatest goal,' focusing squarely on the reunion between the two characters.

Season four brings back an ensemble of fan favorites including Emmy winner Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Emmy winner Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt and Jeremy Swift, joined by new additions Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsay, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, Abbie Hern and Grant Feely. Jason Sudeikis continues to star as Ted, the American football coach with no soccer experience whose optimism has defined the series since its start.

The new season finds Ted back in Richmond taking on what the show describes as his biggest challenge yet, coaching a second division women's football team. Over the course of the season, Ted and the team are described as learning to leap before they look, taking on chances they never expected to face.

The scene follows another recent clip from the season in which Ted reworks a familiar sports cliche for his players, detailed in TED LASSO Season 4: Ted Declares 'There Is Crying In Football', part of a run of footage Apple TV has released as the fourth season continues streaming.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 34 Days 07 Hrs 54 Min 28 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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