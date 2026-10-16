TALK Releases 'Goodbye Forever' as Ozzy Moon's Story Concludes

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Genre-bending artist TALK (Nicholas Durocher) has released 'Goodbye Forever,' out now via Big Loud Rock/Range Media, soundtracking what may be Ozzy Moon's final act. Driven by dramatic guitars and TALK's most ambitious vocal performance yet, the theatrical rock number unfolds as a final confession from Ozzy Moon – someone who seemingly had it all, only to find himself longing for what he left behind.

Across 'Time Machine,' 'GTFU,' and 'Up & Away,' Ozzy Moon's world has unraveled through disillusionment and excess, while 'Boomerang' offered a fleeting glimpse of something worth staying for. Now, 'Goodbye Forever' brings him face-to-face with the life he's built and the past he can't seem to outrun.

'Goodbye Forever is a dramatic, over-the-top, operatic-inspired self-loathing song filled with epic guitar solos and the highest note I've ever sung,' TALK shares.

As each release reveals another piece of Ozzy Moon's story, the curtain seems to fall on a life shaped by reckless ambition, fleeting connection and hard-won regret. But as one chapter closes, the full picture remains unfinished.

Is this really goodbye forever? Or is Ozzy's story far from over?

About TALK

TALK is the musical project of Canadian artist Nicholas Durocher, who first broke through in 2021 with 'Run Away to Mars,' a song born out of isolation during the pandemic. When it later went viral on TikTok, 'Mars' propelled him into the global spotlight and set the stage for a rapid rise.

His 2023 debut album, Lord of the Flies & Birds & Bees, arrived amid major commercial success that included a sold-out headlining tour and a 2024 JUNO Award for Breakthrough Artist of the Year, but left Durocher feeling creatively misaligned with its polished, arena-ready direction. In the aftermath, he stepped back and began writing a screenplay about a fictional alter ego—an idea that would eventually become The Ballad of Ozzy Moon.

The album tells the story of Ozzy Moon, a failed musician who reinvents himself as an amateur wrestler in search of purpose, identity, and redemption. Mirroring Durocher's experience with sudden fame, the project became a turning point, helping him reconnect with his instincts and take full control of his creative direction. The first single, 'Time Machine,' arrived May 1, introduces the era with a sweeping meditation on regret and the desire to revisit fractured moments in time.

Beyond the studio, TALK has built a global live reputation, sharing stages with Imagine Dragons, Luke Combs, Shania Twain, The Lumineers, Young the Giant, and Milky Chance, while also performing at major festivals including Lollapalooza (Chicago and Berlin), Osheaga, RADAR Switzerland, Boston Calling, Ohana, and Calgary Stampede, among others. His profile has also expanded through high-visibility television and broadcast performances, including The Late Late Show with James Corden, the 2024 NHL All-Star Game, and the 2024 Montreal Formula One Grand Prix. Additionally, he has earned critical praise from Rolling Stone, American Songwriter, and People.

With The Ballad of Ozzy Moon, TALK enters a new chapter defined less by momentum than by intention—one where storytelling, identity, and creative control sit firmly at the center.

Photo Credit: Drew Yorke | Download hi-res



Photo Credit: Drew Yorke | Download hi-res

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