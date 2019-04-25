T-Pain and Nick Lachey to Perform at MISS USA 2019

As previously announced, Vanessa and Nick Lachey return to host the event taking place inside Grand Sierra Resort and Casino's (GSR) Grand Theatre, located in Reno Tahoe. Season One winner of FOX's THE MASKED SINGER and Cinematic Music Group's T-Pain will take the MISS USA stage to perform during the two-hour special programming event and, along with his hosting duties, the show will include a very special performance from Nick Lachey. The 2019 MISS USA® airs Thursday, May 2 (8:00-10:00 PM ET live/PT tape-delayed) on FOX.

Supermodel and pageant expert Lu Sierra returns as a competition insider to provide analysis and commentary throughout the live telecast.

Additionally, the MISS USA® selection committee will be comprised of an all-female panel that will help select the winner, while overseeing both the preliminary and final rounds. This new format has allowed the selection committee to understand what each contestant wants to pursue both personally and professionally.

The women who will determine the next MISS USA include:

Hillary Schieve: Entrepreneur and Mayor, City of Reno, NV.

Ukonwa Ojo: Former Chief Marketing Officer of COVERGIRL, recognized with over 50 honors and awards, including Business Insider's Most Innovative CMOs list, Marketing Magazine's Power 100 List and Financial Time's Upstanding Top 100 Ethnic-Minority Executives.

· Amy Palmer: Founder and CEO, PowerwomenTV; Emmy-nominated TV host, Chief Content Officer and Executive Producer

Nicole Feld: Executive Vice President of Feld Entertainment, the worldwide leader in producing and presenting live family entertainment experiences.

Kim Kaupe: CEO and co-founder of The Superfan Company, hailed as a Top 30 Startup to Watch by Entrepreneur; named to Forbes' 30 Under 30, Advertising Age's 40 Under 40 and Inc.'s 35 Under 35 list.

Pat Smith: Entrepreneur, philanthropist and Miss Virginia USA 1994.

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters: MISS UNIVERSE 2017 of South Africa; IMG Model; founder of women's empowerment program, "Unbreakable."

Denise Quinones: MISS UNIVERSE 2001 of Puerto Rico, actress, singer and pageant expert.

Women representing all 50 states and the District of Columbia will compete for the opportunity of becoming the next Miss USA. The FOX broadcast concludes with MISS USA 2018 Sarah Rose Summers crowning her successor. To learn more about this year's contestants, please visit: www.missusa.com/contestants.





Related Articles View More TV Stories