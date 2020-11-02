Submissions Now OPEN for ACE Eddie Awards

For the very first time in its 72-year history.

For the very first time in its 72-year history, American Cinema Editors (ACE) is now accepting submissions for the inaugural category: Best Edited Animated Series (Non-Theatrical). The 72nd Annual ACE Eddie Awards, recognizing outstanding editing in film, television and documentaries will be held on Sunday, April 18, 2021. "This has been an extraordinary time for animated television, and we are proud to recognize the amazing achievements of film editors working in non-theatrical animation," stated ACE Executive Director Jenni McCormick. ACE is also now accepting submissions for all other categories. A full list of categories for the ACE Eddie Awards follows:

Best Edited Feature Film (Dramatic)Best Edited Feature Film (Comedy)Best Edited Animated Feature FilmBest Edited Documentary (Feature)Best Edited Documentary (Non-Theatrical)Best Edited Comedy Series for Commercial TelevisionBest Edited Comedy Series for Non-Commercial TelevisionBest Edited Drama Series for Commercial TelevisionBest Edited Drama Series for Non-Commercial TelevisionBest Edited Miniseries or Motion Picture for TelevisionBest Edited Non-Scripted SeriesAnne V. Coates Award for Student Editing

Submissions for the ACE Eddie Awards open today, November 2, 2020 and close on February 12, 2021. Please note: Television must have aired between November 2, 2019 - December 31, 2020 and feature films must be released between January 1, 2020 - February 28, 2021. For more information or to submit for awards consideration visit the ACE web site



November 2, 2020 Submissions Open

February 12, 2021 Submissions Close

February 19, 2021 Nomination Ballots Sent

March 8, 2021 Nomination Ballots Due

March 11, 2021 Nominations Announced

March 19, 2021 Final Ballots Sent

March 19-26, 2021 Online Blue-Ribbon Screenings

March 26, 2021 Final Ballots Due

April 9, 2021 Deadline for Advertising

April 18, 2021 72nd Annual ACE Eddie Awards Presented

AMERICAN CINEMA EDITORS (ACE) is an honorary society of motion picture editors founded in 1950. Film editors are voted into membership on the basis of their professional achievements, their dedication to the education of others and their commitment to the craft of editing.

The objectives and purposes of the AMERICAN CINEMA EDITORS are to advance the art and Science of the editing profession; to increase the entertainment value of motion pictures by attaining artistic preeminence and scientific achievement in the creative art of editing; to bring into close alliance those editors who desire to advance the prestige and dignity of the editing profession.

ACE produces several annual events including EditFest (an international editing festival), Invisible Art/Visible Artists (the annual panel of Oscar® nominated editors), and the ACE Eddie Awards, now in its 72nd year, recognizing outstanding editing in 13 categories of film, television and documentaries. The organization publishes a quarterly magazine, CinemaEditor, highlighting the art, craft and business of editing and editors.

View More TV Stories Related Articles