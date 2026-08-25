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Jay Shetty sat down with guest host Jelly Roll on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE to talk about his path out of monastic life and the adjustment that followed. The conversation moved between personal reflection and career highlights, with Shetty detailing what it was like to reenter the world after years as a monk.

Shetty and Jelly Roll found common ground discussing major life transitions, comparing Shetty's exit from the monastery to Jelly Roll's own experience getting out of prison. Shetty also spoke about some of the worst advice he has ever received, offering a candid look at guidance he chose to ignore over the years.

The interview also touched on Shetty's work speaking with high-profile figures, including his conversations with Kobe Bryant, Madonna and Tom Holland. He described those exchanges among his most meaningful interviews, giving viewers insight into what stood out from sitting across from each of them.

Shetty closed out the appearance with advice for anyone currently struggling, extending the reflective tone of the conversation to viewers at home. The episode continued a run of guest-hosted segments on the program, following appearances this week from figures including Charlie Day, who discussed the upcoming season of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia during his own sit-down on the show.

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