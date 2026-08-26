Henry Winkler Remembers Dolly Parton and Talks Meeting Joni Mitchell on KIMMEL

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Henry Winkler sat down on Jimmy Kimmel Live to talk about the role music has played throughout his life, touching on his first concert, his musical idols and a memorable encounter with Joni Mitchell. The conversation also turned reflective when Winkler discussed working with Dolly Parton, whom he described in warm terms while recalling their time together.

Winkler used the appearance to discuss several strands of his current work, including his show Hazardous History. He also spoke about his efforts writing books aimed at children with dyslexia, an ongoing project that reflects his own experience with the learning difference.

The interview moved between personal memory and current projects, with Winkler weaving in stories from his musical past alongside details about his more recent creative output. His comments on meeting Joni Mitchell and collaborating with Parton gave the segment a nostalgic throughline, even as he kept the focus on the work he is doing now.

Throughout the appearance, Winkler emphasized how much music has meant to him personally, framing it as a constant presence across different chapters of his career and creative life.

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