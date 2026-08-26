Leanne Morgan Talks Dolly Parton's Impact and Tennessee Roots With Jelly Roll on KIMMEL

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Leanne Morgan sat down with guest host Jelly Roll on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE to talk about Dolly Parton's impact on her life and career, reflecting on what the country icon means to performers from Tennessee. The conversation between the two Tennessee natives touched on shared roots and the pull of home, grounding the interview in personal history rather than typical late-night small talk.

Morgan opened up about her upbringing, describing her parents' work running a grocery store as well as a meat processing business. Those details gave the segment a specific, working-class backdrop to her path into comedy, with Jelly Roll drawing out stories tied to their mutual Tennessee upbringing throughout the conversation.

The pair also discussed Morgan's ongoing Time Of Our Lives Tour, giving viewers a sense of what she is currently taking on the road. Morgan additionally spoke about her move to Los Angeles, weighing the adjustment against her Tennessee background and the friendship she has built with Jelly Roll over time.

Jelly Roll has recently taken on guest-hosting duties on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE, previously sitting down with Jay Shetty to discuss life after leaving monastic life.

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