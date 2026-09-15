Steve Smith to Continue Birdland Engagement with COLTRANE REVISITED

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Drummer Steve Smith is continuing a five-week engagement at New York City's Birdland Jazz Club, presenting five distinct programs throughout September and October 2026. From September 22–26, Smith takes part in 'Coltrane Revisited: Centennial Celebration,' commemorating the 100th anniversary of John Coltrane's birth. Performing at the Birdland Jazz Club, the ensemble features Jimmy Greene on tenor and soprano saxophones September 22–24, Troy Roberts on tenor saxophone September 25–26, Helen Sung on piano, Lonnie Plaxico on bass and Smith on drums.

Celebrated for his extraordinary versatility, impeccable musicianship and continually evolving approach to the drums, Smith is appearing alongside an exceptional roster of artists in programs ranging from his longtime group Vital Information to celebrations of jazz icons Sonny Rollins, John Coltrane, Bud Powell and Thelonious Monk.

The engagement began over Labor Day Weekend, September 4–6, when Steve Smith & Vital Information performed two shows nightly at the Birdland Theater, with Smith joined by Manuel Valera on piano and Janek Gwizdala on bass. From September 11–13, Smith teamed with saxophonist Donny McCaslin and bassist Ben Allison for 'Way Out West: A Birthday Tribute to Sonny Rollins,' celebrating the music and enduring influence of the legendary tenor saxophonist at the Birdland Theater.

The residency continues October 2–4 with 'Bouncin' with Bud: Bud Powell Birthday Celebration.' Pianist Tardo Hammer, guitarist Pasquale Grasso, bassist Lonnie Plaxico and Smith explore the music of one of bebop's most influential pianists at the Birdland Theater.

Smith concludes the five-program engagement October 9–11 with a Thelonious Monk Birthday Celebration, joined by pianist Uri Caine and bassist Ben Allison. The Birdland Theater performances celebrate Monk's singular musical legacy and his October 10 birthday.

Together, the five engagements offer a rare opportunity to hear Smith in a remarkably broad range of musical settings, highlighting both his versatility as a drummer and his deep connection to the jazz tradition.

Tour Dates

Labor Day Weekend — September 4–6: Steve Smith & Vital Information, Birdland Theater. Steve Smith – drums, Manuel Valera – piano, Janek Gwizdala – bass. Show Information & Tickets

September 11–13: Donny McCaslin, Ben Allison, Steve Smith: 'Way Out West' — A Birthday Tribute to Sonny Rollins, Birdland Theater. Donny McCaslin – tenor saxophone, Ben Allison – bass, Steve Smith – drums. Show Information & Tickets

September 22–26: Coltrane Revisited: Centennial Celebration, Birdland Jazz Club. Jimmy Greene – tenor & soprano saxophones (Sept. 22–24), Troy Roberts – tenor saxophone (Sept. 25–26), Helen Sung – piano, Lonnie Plaxico – bass, Steve Smith – drums. Show Information & Tickets

October 2–4: Bouncin' with Bud: Bud Powell Birthday Celebration, Birdland Theater. Tardo Hammer – piano, Pasquale Grasso – guitar, Lonnie Plaxico – bass, Steve Smith – drums. Show Information & Tickets

October 9–11: Thelonious Monk Birthday Celebration, Birdland Theater. Uri Caine – piano, Ben Allison – bass, Steve Smith – drums. Show Information & Tickets

Birdland Jazz Club is located at 315 W 44th St, New York, NY 10036.

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