Steve Smith to Lead Five-Week Residency at Birdland NYC

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Drummer Steve Smith is set to headline a five-week residency at Birdland in New York City, presenting five distinct programs across September and October. The engagement will range from a run with his longtime group VITAL INFORMATION to birthday tributes honoring jazz figures Sonny Rollins, John Coltrane, Bud Powell and Thelonious Monk, with Smith performing alongside a rotating lineup of musicians at both the Birdland Theater and Birdland Jazz Club.

Celebrated for his extraordinary versatility, impeccable musicianship and continually evolving approach to the drums, Smith will appear alongside an exceptional roster of artists in programs ranging from his longtime group Vital Information to celebrations of jazz icons Sonny Rollins, John Coltrane, Bud Powell and Thelonious Monk.

The engagement begins over Labor Day Weekend, September 4–6, when Steve Smith & Vital Information perform two shows nightly at the Birdland Theater. Smith is joined by Manuel Valera on piano and Janek Gwizdala on bass.

From September 11–13, Smith teams with saxophonist Donny McCaslin and bassist Ben Allison for 'Way Out West: A Birthday Tribute to Sonny Rollins.' The trio will celebrate the music and enduring influence of the legendary tenor saxophonist at the Birdland Theater.

From September 22–26, Smith takes part in 'Coltrane Revisited: Centennial Celebration,' commemorating the 100th anniversary of John Coltrane's birth. Performing at the Birdland Jazz Club, the ensemble features Jimmy Greene on tenor and soprano saxophones September 22–24, Troy Roberts on tenor saxophone September 25–26, Helen Sung on piano, Lonnie Plaxico on bass and Smith on drums.

The residency continues October 2–4 with 'Bouncin' with Bud: Bud Powell Birthday Celebration.' Pianist Tardo Hammer, guitarist Pasquale Grasso, bassist Lonnie Plaxico and Smith explore the music of one of bebop's most influential pianists at the Birdland Theater.

Smith concludes the five-program engagement October 9–11 with a Thelonious Monk Birthday Celebration, joined by pianist Uri Caine and bassist Ben Allison. The Birdland Theater performances celebrate Monk's singular musical legacy and his October 10 birthday.

Together, the five engagements offer a rare opportunity to hear Smith in a remarkably broad range of musical settings, highlighting both his versatility as a drummer and his deep connection to the jazz tradition.

Engagement Schedule

Labor Day Weekend — September 4–6

Steve Smith & Vital Information

Birdland Theater

Steve Smith – drums

Manuel Valera – piano

Janek Gwizdala – bass

Show Information & Tickets: https://www.birdlandjazz.com/tm-event/steve-smith-vital-information/

September 11–13

Donny McCaslin, Ben Allison, Steve Smith: 'Way Out West' — A Birthday Tribute to Sonny Rollins

Birdland Theater

Donny McCaslin – tenor saxophone

Ben Allison – bass

Steve Smith – drums

Show Information & Tickets: https://www.birdlandjazz.com/tm-event/donny-mccaslin-ben-allison-steve-smith-way-out-west-a-birthday-tribute-to-sonny-rollins/

September 22–26

Coltrane Revisited: Centennial Celebration

Birdland Jazz Club

Jimmy Greene – tenor & soprano saxophones (Sept. 22–24)

Troy Roberts – tenor saxophone (Sept. 25–26)

Helen Sung – piano

Lonnie Plaxico – bass

Steve Smith – drums

Show Information & Tickets: https://www.birdlandjazz.com/tm-event/coltrane-revisited-centennial-celebration/

October 2–4

Bouncin' with Bud: Bud Powell Birthday Celebration

Birdland Theater

Tardo Hammer – piano

Pasquale Grasso – guitar

Lonnie Plaxico – bass

Steve Smith – drums

Show Information & Tickets: https://www.birdlandjazz.com/tm-event/bouncin-with-bud-bud-powell-birthday-celebration/

October 9–11

Thelonious Monk Birthday Celebration

Birdland Theater

Uri Caine – piano

Ben Allison – bass

Steve Smith – drums

Show Information & Tickets: https://www.birdlandjazz.com/tm-event/thelonious-monk-birthday-celebration/

The residency will bring together an array of collaborators, including Manuel Valera, Janek Gwizdala, Donny McCaslin, Ben Allison, Jimmy Greene, Troy Roberts, Helen Sung, Lonnie Plaxico, Tardo Hammer, Pasquale Grasso and Uri Caine, across the five programs at Birdland.

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