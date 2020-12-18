Starz Launches on fuboTV

Starz announced today the launch of Starz premium channels and its full SVOD library on live TV streaming platform fuboTV. fuboTV customers who subscribe to Starz can now watch exclusive Starz Original series including "Power Book II: Ghost," "P-Valley," "Hightown," and "Outlander" as well as hundreds of movies and first-run films on fuboTV.

"We are thrilled to expand our OTT presence with our fuboTV partnership, bringing Starz hit original series and a huge library of blockbuster films to fuboTV's growing base of viewers in time for the holidays. With our launch on fuboTV, Starz will be available on all major streaming services in the US," said Alison Hoffman, President of Domestic Networks for Starz.

"Just in time for the holidays, consumers can enjoy the excitement of Starz's premium entertainment content and the convenience of even more ad-free programming choices with the addition of Starz to fuboTV," said Ben Grad, Head of Content Strategy and Acquisition, fuboTV. "STARZ offers something for everyone in THE FAMILY to stream, including original shows and movies, both live and on demand."

STARZ offers access to more than 7,500 VOD selections including Starz hit series ranging from "Power Book II: Ghost" and the upcoming third season of "American Gods," premiering in January 2021; to Hollywood hits and popular movies including Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood and Bad Boys for Life.

Starting today, Starz is available as a premium add-on to fuboTV's base package, fubo Standard, for $8.99/month. fubo Standard offers a broad mix of more than 100 channels, including more top Nielsen-ranked sports, news and entertainment channels than in any other live streaming platform's base package.