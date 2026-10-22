Sony Pictures Classics to Release BEDFORD PARK

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Sony Pictures Classics announced that they will release Stephanie Ahn's BEDFORD PARK on March 5, 2027, with an awards-qualifying run in December. The film, Ahn's feature directorial debut, had its world premiere at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival and took home the U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Debut Feature. The film was officially selected for the 31st Busan International Film Festival and the Toronto International Film Festival and will celebrate its Los Angeles premiere tonight at AFI FEST with a conversation with Stephanie Ahn and Moon Choi to follow.

The film stars Moon Choi (A GIRL WITH CLOSED EYES, ANARCHIST FROM COLONY), Son Sukku (NINE PUZZLES, HEAVENLY EVER AFTER), Won Mi Kyung (OUR UNWRITTEN SEOUL, MY UNFAMILIAR FAMILY), Kim Eung Soo (2009: LOST MEMORIES, ONCE UPON A TIME), and Jefferson White (YELLOWSTONE, CIVIL WAR).

BEDFORD PARK is produced by Gary Foster of Krasnoff/Foster Entertainment, Chris S. Lee of B&C Group, Nina Yang Bongiovi of Significant Productions, Theresa Kang of Blue Marble Pictures, and Son Sukku of Stannum. Russ Krasnoff also produces. Executive Producers include Moon Choi, Sungwon Jee, Yoon-Hyue Julia Kim, Clara Wu Tsai, Agnes Chu, Alex Peace Power, Charles Zhong, Crystine Zhang, Charley Hine, Annie Yang, Julia Xu, Raymond Lee, Chee Ching, Nina Fialkow, Hyun Park, Lenox Huh, Oliver Hsu, Mark Gooder, Alison Thompson, Yang Jinmo, Caroline Garity, Amy Lee, Bryan Hwang, Ali Jazayeri, Viviana Zarragoitia, and Stefan Klink.

When a fateful accident entangles a Korean-American woman, torn between family loyalty and her passions, and a forsaken ex-wrestler trying to right the wrongs of his fractured past, they must choose between a life dictated by circumstance and one led by their hearts.

About Sony Pictures Classics

Michael Barker and Tom Bernard serve as co-presidents of Sony Pictures Classics—an autonomous division of Sony Pictures Entertainment they founded with Marcie Bloom in January 1992—which distributes, produces, and acquires independent films from around the world. Barker and Bernard have released prestigious films that have won 42 Academy Awards (38 of those at Sony Pictures Classics) and have garnered 192 Academy Award nominations (166 at Sony Pictures Classics), including two nominations this year for BLUE MOON for Best Actor (Ethan Hawke) and Best Original Screenplay, as well as Best Picture nominations for I'M STILL HERE, THE FATHER, CALL ME BY YOUR NAME, WHIPLASH, AMOUR, MIDNIGHT IN PARIS, AN EDUCATION, CAPOTE, HOWARDS END, AND CROUCHING TIGER, HIDDEN DRAGON.

About Sony Pictures Entertainment

Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Corporation. SPE's global operations encompass motion picture production, acquisition, and distribution; television production, acquisition, and distribution; television networks; digital content creation and distribution; operation of studio facilities; and development of new entertainment products, services. http://www.sonypictures.com/corp/divisions.html.

Photo Credit: Sony Pictures Classics







Photo Credit: Sony Pictures Classics

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