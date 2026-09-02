MARSHALS Season 2 Trailer Brings Kayce Dutton Back Into the Field

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CBS has released the official trailer for Season 2 of Marshals, confirming that Luke Grimes returns as Kayce Dutton for a new run of episodes kicking off CBS Premiere Week. The new season finds Dutton continuing his work with an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, having left the Yellowstone Ranch behind to combine his skills as a cowboy and former Navy SEAL in service of what the series describes as range justice in Montana.

Marshals follows Kayce and his teammates as they balance family and duty against what the show calls the high psychological cost of serving as the last line of defense against violence in the region. The series launched as a spinoff of Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone, with Grimes reprising his role from that original series.

Season 2 is set to premiere Sunday, October 4, on CBS, with episodes also streaming on Paramount+. The trailer arrives following a season that included a cast panel at the ATX TV Festival, where creator and showrunner Spencer Hudnut joined cast member Arielle Kebbel and stunt coordinator Matthew Taylor to discuss the show's stunt work.

The Season 2 trailer emphasizes the physical and emotional toll on Dutton's unit as they continue their mission across Montana, building on the premise established when the series first introduced Kayce's transition from ranch life to federal law enforcement.

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