Smudge The Blades to Open Edmonton International Film Festival's 40th Year

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The 40th Edmonton International Film Festival (EIFF) is set for September 24 - October 3, 2026. The festival will feature a business summit, Q&As, and Gala events.

The Creative Screen Business Summit

A new opportunity for Edmonton's screen industry is coming September 25 & 26 at Delta Hotels Edmonton Centre Suites (Downtown). The Creative Screen Business Summit is a special event for film, TV, and digital media businesses and professionals across Edmonton and Northern Alberta. Presented by Edmonton Screen and the Edmonton International Film Festival, the summit will take place alongside - and steps away from - all the action downtown at the 40th EIFF.

Bringing together industry experts and local talent for conversations about the business side of the screen, sessions include marketing, legal, tax credits, and other topics that support screen businesses. The summit also features opportunities to connect with others working across the industry. The speaker lineup, session details, and ticket information are to be announced.

Opening + Closing Night Gala Films

The Edmonton International Film Festival has announced its Opening and Closing Night Gala films.

Cody Lightning (HEY VIKTOR!, EIFF '23) returns with SMUDGE THE BLADES, opening the 40th Edmonton International Film Festival on Thursday, September 24. This Gala presentation will be followed with an After-Party to kick off the festival and celebrate EIFF's history.

Producer Adam Scorgie (SINGHS IN THE RING, BIF NAKED, EIFF '25) returns with FUNNY MONEY: THE Dane Cook STORY. Closing out the 40th Festival on Saturday, October 3, this Gala documentary will be followed by the Closing Night After-Party to send off EIFF's historic 40th year.

All-Access Passes are on sale now, which include a bonus pass for the Creative Screen Business Summit.

Other Save the Dates

Monday, August 31 - Full EIFF programming reveal

Tuesday, September 1 - Tickets on sale for all EIFF films and events

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