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Photos: FUNNY MONEY: THE DANE COOK STORY to Arrive on VOD

Documentary directed by Brett Harvey explores the theft that altered Cook's life.

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Photos: FUNNY MONEY: THE DANE COOK STORY to Arrive on VOD

A new documentary, FUNNY MONEY: THE Dane Cook STORY, is set to arrive on VOD and all leading digital platforms on September 29, 2026.

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At the height of his career, Dane Cook wasn't just selling out arenas, he was redefining what a stand-up comedian could be. Then, in a shocking betrayal, the person he trusted most stole multi-millions of dollars, forever changing his life. FUNNY MONEY: THE Dane Cook STORY is a gripping documentary about fame, family, greed, and survival, revealing the extraordinary true story behind one of comedy's biggest icons.

FUNNY MONEY: THE Dane Cook STORY (2026)

Written & Directed by: Brett Harvey

Produced by: Rocky Mudaliar, Adam Scorgie

Co-Produced by: Shane Fennessey

Director of Photography: Brett Harvey, Shae Paterson

Editors: Stephen Green, Pollyanna Hardwicke-Browne, Brett Harvey

Genre: Documentary / True Crime / Biography

RT: 119 minutes

Rating: PG-13

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Sound: 5.1

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