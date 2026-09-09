Photos: FUNNY MONEY: THE DANE COOK STORY to Arrive on VOD
Documentary directed by Brett Harvey explores the theft that altered Cook's life.
A new documentary, FUNNY MONEY: THE Dane Cook STORY, is set to arrive on VOD and all leading digital platforms on September 29, 2026.
At the height of his career, Dane Cook wasn't just selling out arenas, he was redefining what a stand-up comedian could be. Then, in a shocking betrayal, the person he trusted most stole multi-millions of dollars, forever changing his life. FUNNY MONEY: THE Dane Cook STORY is a gripping documentary about fame, family, greed, and survival, revealing the extraordinary true story behind one of comedy's biggest icons.
FUNNY MONEY: THE Dane Cook STORY (2026)
Written & Directed by: Brett Harvey
Produced by: Rocky Mudaliar, Adam Scorgie
Co-Produced by: Shane Fennessey
Director of Photography: Brett Harvey, Shae Paterson
Editors: Stephen Green, Pollyanna Hardwicke-Browne, Brett Harvey
Genre: Documentary / True Crime / Biography
RT: 119 minutes
Rating: PG-13
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Sound: 5.1