Sky and STARZ's SWEETPEA to Return for a Second Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Sky and STARZ have announced that the ‘coming-of-rage’ Sky Original comedy thriller “Sweetpea” will return for a second killer season. “Sweetpea” is produced by See-Saw Films and fanboy in association with Sky Studios.

Season 2 will see Rhiannon Lewis return with a vengeance as her killer secret continues to spiral, and she becomes more twisted than ever.

Executive producer and star Ella Purnell said, “Being part of Rhiannon’s coming-of-rage journey has been a career highlight for me, and to see fans engage with and relate to our oddball Rhiannon, in all her complexity, feels truly special. I cannot wait for audiences to see what she does next. Stay tuned.”

Season 1 of “Sweetpea” is available to watch on Sky and streaming service NOW in the U.K. and on STARZ in the U.S. and Canada.

About “Sweetpea”

Rhiannon Lewis doesn’t make much of an impression - people walk past her in the street without a second glance. She’s continually overlooked for a promotion at work, the guy she likes won’t commit, and her dad is really, really sick. So far, so s. Then everything in her life is turned upside down, and Rhiannon is pushed over the edge. She snaps. Suddenly the wallflower is gone, and in its place is a young woman capable of anything… Rhiannon’s life transforms as she steps into a new, intoxicating power, but can she keep her killer secret?

Comments