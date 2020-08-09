Simon Cowell Will Undergo Surgery For Back Injury Following Electric Bike Accident

Cowell was testing the vehicle at his Malibu home on Saturday afternoon when the accident happened.

Simon Cowell will undergo surgery after suffering a back injury from an accident with his electric bicycle, Deadline reports.

Cowell was testing the vehicle at his Malibu home on Saturday afternoon when the accident happened, Cowell's reps said.

"Simon had a fall from his bike on Saturday afternoon whilst testing his new electric bike in the courtyard at his house in Malibu with his family," a spokesperson for Cowell said. "He hurt his back and was taken to the hospital. He's doing fine, he's under observation and is in the best possible hands."

They added that, "Simon has broken his back and will undergo surgery this evening."

