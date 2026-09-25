Sienna Miller Reveals She Met Her Fiancé Dressed as David Bowie at a Halloween Party
The actress also opened up about the Oasis reunion tour and her latest television project.
Sienna Miller shared the story of how she met her fiancé during a costume party where she was dressed as David Bowie, recounting the encounter in a conversation on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon. The anecdote anchored much of her chat with host Jimmy Fallon, giving viewers a look at a personal milestone alongside talk of her recent activities.
Miller also spoke about attending the Oasis reunion tour, offering Fallon's audience a glimpse of her time at the concert. The appearance mixed the lighthearted retelling of her Halloween party meeting with broader conversation about how she has been spending her time away from work.
Beyond the personal stories, Miller discussed filming her new show WAR, giving viewers detail on what she has currently been working on. The mention of the project provided a look at her latest small-screen work, tying the conversation back to her ongoing career.
The segment moved between the costume party story, the Oasis tour and the WAR production, giving the appearance a mix of personal recollection and current project talk without straying into unrelated territory.
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