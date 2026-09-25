Sienna Miller Reveals She Met Her Fiancé Dressed as David Bowie at a Halloween Party

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Sienna Miller shared the story of how she met her fiancé during a costume party where she was dressed as David Bowie, recounting the encounter in a conversation on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon. The anecdote anchored much of her chat with host Jimmy Fallon, giving viewers a look at a personal milestone alongside talk of her recent activities.

Miller also spoke about attending the Oasis reunion tour, offering Fallon's audience a glimpse of her time at the concert. The appearance mixed the lighthearted retelling of her Halloween party meeting with broader conversation about how she has been spending her time away from work.

Beyond the personal stories, Miller discussed filming her new show WAR, giving viewers detail on what she has currently been working on. The mention of the project provided a look at her latest small-screen work, tying the conversation back to her ongoing career.

The segment moved between the costume party story, the Oasis tour and the WAR production, giving the appearance a mix of personal recollection and current project talk without straying into unrelated territory.

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you. Add as a preferred source

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 36 Days 17 Hrs 54 Min 17 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me