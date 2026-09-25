Gary Simons Jokes About Small-Town Roots, Swim Team Days on Fallon
The comedian brings small-town humor and swimming stories to late night stand-up.
Comedian Gary Simons delivered a stand-up set on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, drawing laughs from his upbringing in a small town and his past as a swim team captain. The routine gave Simons a national platform to work through material rooted in his personal background, contrasting small-town life with his current experience navigating New York City on foot.
The set leaned on specific details from Simons' life, using his small-town origins and competitive swimming days as anchors for the jokes. He also touched on the experience of walking extensively around New York City, a bit that played off the culture shock of adjusting to life in a much larger place than where he grew up.
Simons built the set around relatable, everyday observations rather than topical or celebrity-driven material, keeping the focus on his own history and habits. The swim team captain angle in particular gave him room to riff on team dynamics and small-town competition in front of Fallon's late-night audience.
The performance aired as part of THE TONIGHT SHOW's stand-up segments, with the full set available for streaming on Peacock alongside other recent episodes of the program.
Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search?
Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...