Jimmy Fallon Writes Thank You Notes to Lady Gaga, Cows and Two-Factor Authentication
The recurring segment turns everyday annoyances and pop culture into rhyming, rimshot-punctuated jokes.
Jimmy Fallon returned to one of his longest-running segments on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, penning a fresh batch of Thank You Notes addressed to subjects ranging from Lady Gaga and the Chicago Bears logo to cows and two-factor authentication. The bit gives Fallon a chance to riff on pop culture and everyday irritations with the same rhythmic, half-sincere delivery that has become a staple of his desk segments.
The segment sees Fallon addressing each note directly to its subject, mixing genuine pop culture references like Lady Gaga and the Chicago Bears logo with mundane modern annoyances such as two-factor authentication, all set to the show's familiar plucked-guitar backing track.
The Thank You Notes format has remained a consistent part of Fallon's desk pieces, letting him move quickly between celebrity name-drops and observational jokes about daily life, with cows landing among this round's more absurdist targets alongside the tech-related gripe.
Fallon's note-writing continues to serve as a quick-hit companion piece to the show's longer interview and performance segments, giving the host a moment to work through a string of one-liners before moving on to the rest of the broadcast.
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