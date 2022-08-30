Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Showtime Promotes Zoe Rogovin to Senior Vice President, Programming

Showtime Promotes Zoe Rogovin to Senior Vice President, Programming

The announcement was made by Vinnie Malhotra, Executive Vice President, Nonfiction Programming, Showtime Networks Inc., to whom she will continue to report.

TV News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 30, 2022  

Showtime Networks Inc. has announced that Zoe Rogovin has been promoted to the position of Senior Vice President, Programming. Rogovin is based in the SHOWTIME West Coast offices in West Hollywood. The announcement was made by Vinnie Malhotra, Executive Vice President, Nonfiction Programming, Showtime Networks Inc., to whom she will continue to report.

An Emmy® nominated, Peabody and DuPont Award-winning executive, Rogovin joined SHOWTIME in 2019 and oversees the development and production of the network's original non-fiction storytelling, including episodic, serialized and film formats. Traversing the non-fiction genre, Rogovin has spearheaded the network's most recent limited-series successes including the Emmy® nominated WE NEED TO TALK ABOUT COSBY, as well as extraterrestrial investigation series UFO, music sagas SUPREME TEAM and SUPERVILLAIN.

She is also responsible for the network's returning series including the critically acclaimed COUPLES THERAPY, sketch-comedy variety series ZIWE and award-winning global news series VICE. Rogovin has steered applauded documentaries that focus on iconic personalities such as SHERYL, Sheryl Crow's first and only documentary that premiered at SXSW.

"Since joining SHOWTIME, Zoe has been nothing less than essential in elevating the critical and popular success of our non-fiction slate," said Malhotra. "She has a preternatural ability to identify undiscovered talent and nurture their best work, work that has definitive and important impact. Her enthusiasm and passion for THE JOB is infectious, and I could not be happier to see such a talented executive continue to rise."

Rogovin previously served as VP, Development at Bravo, where she developed shows including The Real Housewives of Dallas, Family Karma, BACKYARD ENVY and the Emmy-winning The Singles Project, Bravo's first real time docu-series. Rogovin also developed and oversaw the scripted comedy Odd Mom Out. In 2019, Rogovin was named to the Forbes 30 Under 30. She is a proud alumna of the University of Michigan.

Showtime Networks Inc. (SNI), a wholly owned subsidiary of Paramount, owns and operates the premium service SHOWTIME®, which features critically acclaimed original series, provocative documentaries, box-office hit films, comedy and music specials and hard-hitting sports. SHOWTIME is available as a stand-alone streaming service across all major streaming devices and Showtime.com, as well as via cable, DBS, telco and streaming video providers.



Related Stories View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Karen Harding Releases 'Other Side Of Love' Music VideoVIDEO: Karen Harding Releases 'Other Side Of Love' Music Video
August 30, 2022

Karen Harding has released the video for her latest hit single ‘Other Side Of Love’ out now via Ultra Records. The video captures moments from a number of Karen’s huge shows this summer which have included headline performances at Ibiza Rocks and Northern Pride while also supporting the likes of Craig David and Sigala.
Hillary Clinton & Chelsea Clinton to Join Jimmy Fallon on THE TONIGHT SHOWHillary Clinton & Chelsea Clinton to Join Jimmy Fallon on THE TONIGHT SHOW
August 30, 2022

Their new series, “Gutsy,” follows Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton as they celebrate the gutsy women who inspire them and embark on a thought-provoking journey to speak with pioneering women artists, activists, community leaders and everyday heroes who show what it truly means to be gutsy. 
VIDEO: Tove Lo Reveals Music Video for '2 Die 4' Ahead of Fifth Studio Album 'Dirt Femme'VIDEO: Tove Lo Reveals Music Video for '2 Die 4' Ahead of Fifth Studio Album 'Dirt Femme'
August 30, 2022

Multi-platinum selling, GRAMMY® Award nominated artist Tove Lo is back with the official music video for ‘2 Die 4’, the latest single off her highly anticipated fifth studio album DIRT FEMME, out via Pretty Swede Records/mtheory. Watch the Anna-Lisa Himma-directed music video for ‘2 Die 4’ now!
Sabrina Francis Shares New Single 'Learn To Love'Sabrina Francis Shares New Single 'Learn To Love'
August 30, 2022

Sabrina Francis returns with her uplifting new single ‘Learn To Love.' Having received support from Wonderland Magazine, Earmilk and a worldwide premiere on BBC Radio London’s ‘Late Show’ for her previous single ‘Cocoa Tea’, as well as amassing over 353k views on YouTube, her release is set to be a hit for the Grenadian singer-songwriter.
Keeley Hawes Joins the Cast of AMC's ORPHAN BLACK: ECHOESKeeley Hawes Joins the Cast of AMC's ORPHAN BLACK: ECHOES
August 30, 2022

Hawes joins recently announced series regulars Krysten Ritter (Marvel’s Jessica Jones, Love and Death) who also serves as an Executive Producer, Amanda Fix (North of Normal, High School) and Avan Jogia (Now Apocalypse, Zombieland: Double Tap). Orphan Black: Echoes will have a 10-episode first season and is now in production in Toronto, Canada.