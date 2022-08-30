Showtime Promotes Zoe Rogovin to Senior Vice President, Programming

Showtime Networks Inc. has announced that Zoe Rogovin has been promoted to the position of Senior Vice President, Programming. Rogovin is based in the SHOWTIME West Coast offices in West Hollywood. The announcement was made by Vinnie Malhotra, Executive Vice President, Nonfiction Programming, Showtime Networks Inc., to whom she will continue to report.

An Emmy® nominated, Peabody and DuPont Award-winning executive, Rogovin joined SHOWTIME in 2019 and oversees the development and production of the network's original non-fiction storytelling, including episodic, serialized and film formats. Traversing the non-fiction genre, Rogovin has spearheaded the network's most recent limited-series successes including the Emmy® nominated WE NEED TO TALK ABOUT COSBY, as well as extraterrestrial investigation series UFO, music sagas SUPREME TEAM and SUPERVILLAIN.

She is also responsible for the network's returning series including the critically acclaimed COUPLES THERAPY, sketch-comedy variety series ZIWE and award-winning global news series VICE. Rogovin has steered applauded documentaries that focus on iconic personalities such as SHERYL, Sheryl Crow's first and only documentary that premiered at SXSW.

"Since joining SHOWTIME, Zoe has been nothing less than essential in elevating the critical and popular success of our non-fiction slate," said Malhotra. "She has a preternatural ability to identify undiscovered talent and nurture their best work, work that has definitive and important impact. Her enthusiasm and passion for THE JOB is infectious, and I could not be happier to see such a talented executive continue to rise."

Rogovin previously served as VP, Development at Bravo, where she developed shows including The Real Housewives of Dallas, Family Karma, BACKYARD ENVY and the Emmy-winning The Singles Project, Bravo's first real time docu-series. Rogovin also developed and oversaw the scripted comedy Odd Mom Out. In 2019, Rogovin was named to the Forbes 30 Under 30. She is a proud alumna of the University of Michigan.

Showtime Networks Inc. (SNI), a wholly owned subsidiary of Paramount, owns and operates the premium service SHOWTIME®, which features critically acclaimed original series, provocative documentaries, box-office hit films, comedy and music specials and hard-hitting sports. SHOWTIME is available as a stand-alone streaming service across all major streaming devices and Showtime.com, as well as via cable, DBS, telco and streaming video providers.