Showtime Documentary Films Announces New Docu-Series GOSSIP Starring Cindy Adams

SHOWTIME Documentary Films today announced a new limited docu-series, GOSSIP STARRING CINDY ADAMS (w/t), profiling the longtime columnist whose work at the New York Post made her the reigning queen of gossip. Imagine's Brian Grazer and Ron Howard are executive producing, with Emmy and BAFTA® nominee Jenny Carchman (THE FOURTH ESTATE) producing and directing. Scheduled to premiere in 2021, the series will be produced by Imagine Documentaries in cooperation with the New York Post. The announcement was made by Vinnie Malhotra, Executive Vice President, Nonfiction Programming, Showtime Networks Inc.

GOSSIP STARRING CINDY ADAMS will chronicle the history and rise of Adams and her gossip columns in Rupert Murdoch's New York Post, the longtime nexus of New York's quotidian news. Not only will the project celebrate Adams' legendary, four-decade career, it will examine the cast of celebrated and often notorious characters that have emerged from her writing, as well as the legacies of other storied journalists within her orbit.

In addition to her work as a producer and co-director on the Emmy and BAFTA nominated THE FOURTH ESTATE and its Emmy-nominated companion THE FAMILY BUSINESS: TRUMP AND TAXES for SHOWTIME, Carchman has directed the non-fiction projects We Are Witnesses, Enlighten Us and One Nation Under Dog. Her producing credits also include Citizen Jane: Battle for the City, P.O.V., Koch, AMERICAN EXPERIENCE and American Masters.

GOSSIP STARRING CINDY ADAMS is an Imagine Documentaries production in cooperation with the New York Post. Brian Grazer and Ron Howard will executive produce alongside Imagine Entertainment's Michael Rosenberg, Imagine Documentaries' Sara Bernstein and Justin Wilkes, and Troy Searer from New York Post Entertainment. Jenny Carchman is directing and producing.

