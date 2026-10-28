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Shin Lim Shows Off Card Tricks, Talks Vegas Residency on TODAY

The sleight of hand performer has drawn more than a million visitors to his Las Vegas show.

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Magician Shin Lim performed several card tricks for Craig Melvin during an appearance on TODAY, demonstrating the sleight of hand work featured in his Las Vegas residency. The segment centered on a handful of in-studio tricks designed to show off the skills behind his stage show.

Lim is a two-time winner of America's Got Talent, and his Las Vegas residency LIMITLESS, staged at The Venetian Las Vegas, is now in its second year. The show has drawn more than a million fans from around the world, according to details shared around the TODAY appearance.

During the segment, Lim walked Melvin through the mechanics of his card work in real time, prompting visible reactions from the host as the tricks unfolded. The appearance gave viewers a brief, close-up look at the kind of material audiences see during LIMITLESS performances at The Venetian.

TODAY airs weekdays on NBC at 7 a.m. local time, and Lim's appearance marked one of the program's recent forays into live magic performance within its studio format.

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