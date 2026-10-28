Shin Lim Shows Off Card Tricks, Talks Vegas Residency on TODAY

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up







Magician Shin Lim performed several card tricks for Craig Melvin during an appearance on TODAY, demonstrating the sleight of hand work featured in his Las Vegas residency. The segment centered on a handful of in-studio tricks designed to show off the skills behind his stage show.

Lim is a two-time winner of America's Got Talent, and his Las Vegas residency LIMITLESS, staged at The Venetian Las Vegas, is now in its second year. The show has drawn more than a million fans from around the world, according to details shared around the TODAY appearance.

During the segment, Lim walked Melvin through the mechanics of his card work in real time, prompting visible reactions from the host as the tricks unfolded. The appearance gave viewers a brief, close-up look at the kind of material audiences see during LIMITLESS performances at The Venetian.

TODAY airs weekdays on NBC at 7 a.m. local time, and Lim's appearance marked one of the program's recent forays into live magic performance within its studio format.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 3 Days 12 Hrs 00 Min 25 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone