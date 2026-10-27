Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Sharon Osbourne Reveals Daily Visits To Ozzy Osbourne's Grave
The conversation centers on how she is coping in the aftermath of his death.
Sharon Osbourne spoke about grief during an appearance on Good Morning America, revealing that she visits her late husband Ozzy Osbourne's grave every day as she works through life without him. The conversation focused on how she has been processing the loss and adjusting to her daily routine in its absence.
The appearance centered on Osbourne's personal experience navigating mourning, with the daily grave visits described as part of how she is learning to move forward. She spoke candidly about what that process has looked like since his death.
Much of the discussion stayed on the emotional and practical realities of her current routine, including the ritual of visiting the grave as a fixed part of her days now.
The segment offered a direct, personal account from Osbourne about where she stands in her grieving process, with the daily visits serving as the central detail she shared with viewers.
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