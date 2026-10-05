Sharon Horgan on YOUTH, Carrie Fisher's Final Dinner and Empty-Nest Life

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Sharon Horgan shared a memory of having dinner with Carrie Fisher just days before Fisher's death, a story that surfaced during a sit-down with Drew Barrymore centered on Horgan's series "Youth." The actress and writer also touched on her time working on "Only Murders in the Building" before the conversation moved into lighter, more personal territory in a second clip.

In the first clip, Horgan walked Barrymore through the dinner with Fisher, recalling the encounter as one that stayed with her given how close it came to Fisher's passing. The exchange gave the segment its emotional center, with Horgan also reflecting briefly on "Only Murders in the Building" alongside the "Youth" discussion that anchored the visit.

The second appearance shifted toward Horgan's home life, with the actress describing the adjustment of becoming an empty-nester, only for her kids to start angling to move back in. The back-and-forth with Barrymore leaned into the push and pull familiar to parents whose children have technically left but have not entirely gone, giving the segment a relatable, domestic turn distinct from the industry stories covered earlier.

Taken together, the two clips pair a somber remembrance with a lighter household anecdote, both tied to Horgan's promotional stop for "Youth" on THE Drew Barrymore SHOW.

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