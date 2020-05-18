Sexy British Psychological Thriller PENANCE Premieres This Week On Sundance Now

AMC Networks' streaming service Sundance Now features the Exclusive North American premiere of the sexy new psychological thriller PENANCE on Thursday, May 21, 2020. The three-part British miniseries stars Julie Graham (Queens of Mystery, The Bletchley Circle), Nico Mirallegro (My Mad Fat Diary, Upstairs Downstairs) Neil Morrissey (Line of Duty, Men Behaving Badly, Striking Out) and Tallulah Greieve (Cinderella). The lives of grieving mother Rosalie (Graham) and her daughter Maddie (Greive) are changed forever when they meet Jed (Mirallegro). Sundance Now is AMC Networks' premiere streaming service for engrossing true crime, heart-stopping dramas and fiercely intelligent thrillers from around the world.

Rosalie Douglas has lost her son. Her marriage is falling apart. Her teenage daughter, Maddie, has gone off the rails, wracked with grief and an as-yet-unexplained guilt over her brother's death. Rosalie lives in a fog of grief and denial; she refuses to accept that Rob's death was an accident. The lives of the Douglas family are changed forever when they meet Jed, a beautiful, charismatic young man at bereavement counselling. A spark of hope for the future is rekindled within the household. But underneath, a deadly and morally corrupt triangle is taking shape...

From AMC Networks, Sundance Now is for culture craving TV watchers looking for their next series to obsess over and offers a rich selection of original and exclusive series from engrossing true crime to heart-stopping dramas and fiercely intelligent thrillers from around the world, all streaming commercial-free. Exclusive new programs are added every week. Sundance Now has exclusively premiered several distinctive, critically acclaimed Sundance Now Original Series, including supernatural thriller A Discovery of Witches starring Matthew Goode and Theresa Palmer; glamourous thriller Riviera starring Julia Stiles; French crime drama The Bureau; and Swedish period drama The Restaurant, as well as Sundance Now Exclusives, such as Nordic drama Sanctuary; British psychological drama Cheat; Nordic noir thriller Wisting and British thriller The Cry starring Jenna Coleman; as well as streaming exclusives, including Emmy-winner STATE OF THE UNION starring Rosamund Pike and Chris O'Dowd; British thriller Liar starring Joanne Froggatt and Ioan Gruffudd; and riveting true crime series NO ONE SAW A THING and Killing for Love with Amanda Knox's podcast. Sundance Now can be enjoyed for $6.99/month or $4.99/month with an annual membership. No cable subscription is needed.

