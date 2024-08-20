Seth Meyers to Host Live 'Closer Look Primetime' Special in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Emmy Award-nominated “Late Night with Seth Meyers” will bring its critically acclaimed signature segment to primetime this election season with an hourlong special, “Closer Look Primetime,” airing live on Sept. 11 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC. The special will stream next day on Peacock.

“Closer Look Primetime” will examine the previous night’s presidential debate.

From Studio 8G in Rockefeller Center, Meyers will deliver an extended edition of a “Closer Look,” a tightly written comedic analysis of breaking national news and political developments.

“Closer Look” airs three times a week on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” where it garners millions of views and is widely lauded for its thoughtful approach to satirizing news of the day. The segment has received more than 3 billion views since it began. “Closer Look” is written by “Closer Look” head writer Sal Gentile, “Late Night” head writer Alex Baze and Meyers.

“Late Night” is currently nominated for three Emmys, including Outstanding Talk Series. Vanity Fair writes that “Late Night” is “one of television’s most intellectually curious talk shows” and The Wrap raves it’s “one of TV’s best shows.”

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” debuted on NBC in 2014 and is home to incisive humor, topical jokes and A-list celebrity guests.

From Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Broadway Video, “Late Night with Seth Meyers” is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and produced by Mike Shoemaker.

