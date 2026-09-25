 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Seth Meyers Corrects Reflecting Pool X-Men Blunder and Taco Bell Joke

The recurring segment addresses mistakes from earlier broadcasts that week.

By:



Seth Meyers used the latest installment of his recurring Corrections segment on LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers to address a pair of on-air errors from the week of September 21. Meyers acknowledged mistakenly suggesting that the Reflecting Pool in Washington, D.C. would give the X-Men their powers, a claim that had no basis and needed clarifying for viewers.

The host also revisited a joke made earlier in the week mocking Taco Bell over the Cyclospora outbreak, correcting the record on that bit as part of the same segment. Corrections has become a regular fixture of the show, with Meyers periodically setting aside time to walk back jokes or claims that did not hold up after further scrutiny.

The segment continues a pattern on LATE NIGHT of Meyers taking accountability for flubs made during the week's monologues and desk pieces, giving viewers a rundown of what got it wrong and why. This episode's corrections focused specifically on the Reflecting Pool comment and the Taco Bell joke, both delivered with the same dry humor that defines the bit.

Meyers has used similar audience-facing moments to offer behind-the-scenes insight into the show, including a recent Q&A where he discussed the hardest shoot of his career and the origins of his 'Jackals' catchphrase.

Recent Articles
Taylor Tomlinson Says She Suggested Family Therapy Just to Hang Out With Siblings
Taylor Tomlinson Says She Suggested Family Therapy Just to Hang Out With Siblings
9/23/2026
Sabrina Impacciatore Says She Improvised Her Whole THE PAPER Audition
Sabrina Impacciatore Says She Improvised Her Whole THE PAPER Audition
9/23/2026
Jon Hamm Reveals He and Wife Anna Osceola Are Expecting First Child on LATE NIGHT
Jon Hamm Reveals He and Wife Anna Osceola Are Expecting First Child on LATE NIGHT
9/23/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $58
Hot Show
Tickets From $80
Hot Show
Tickets From $67
More Hot Shows Discounts