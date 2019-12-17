See the Cast of STAR WARS Pose With a Skywalker-Themed Aircraft

Cast and filmmakers from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker pose in front of United Airlines' Star Wars-themed Boeing 737-800 aircraft, created to celebrate the upcoming film-the conclusion of the Skywalker saga.

United worked with Lucasfilm on the exciting exterior design, which features THE RESISTANCE on one side of the aircraft and the First Order on the other. Inside the plane, passengers will be treated to custom headrests embossed with emblems of the film's dueling factions, THE RESISTANCE and the First Order. The special-edition Star Wars aircraft will operate for a limited time, and fans can track the plane with its tail number (N36272) on FlightAware, where it will display as a special Star Wars icon.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in U.S. theaters on December 20.

Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams join forces once again to take viewers on an epic journey to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the riveting conclusion of the seminal Skywalker saga, where new legends will be born and the final battle for freedom is yet to come.

The film stars Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, Lupita Nyong'o, Keri Russell, Joonas Suotamo, Kelly Marie Tran, with Ian McDiarmid and Billy Dee Williams.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is directed by J.J. Abrams and produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Abrams and Michelle Rejwan. Callum Greene, Tommy Gormley and Jason McGatlin serve as executive producers. The screenplay was written by Chris Terrio & J.J. Abrams and the story is by Derek Connolly & Colin Trevorrow and J.J. Abrams & Chris Terrio, based on characters created by George Lucas.





Related Articles View More TV Stories