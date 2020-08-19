See September 2020 Programming Highlights for Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney Junior
Shows include BIG CITY GREENS, AMPHIBIA and more.
Check out September's programming highlights for Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney Junior!
Saturday, Sept. 12
Original Series - Episode Premiere on Disney Channel
Big City Greens "Present Tense/Hurt Bike"
(8:00-8:30 P.M. EDT)
"Present Tense" - Cricket struggles to get the best birthday present for his best friend, Remy.
*Lorraine Toussaint ("Orange Is the New Black) and Colton Dunn ("Superstore") return as Russell and Rashida Remington; Danny Trejo ("Machete") returns as Vasquez.
"Hurt Bike" - After almost getting in a dirt bike accident, Cricket decides to live his life in shelter.
TV-Y7
Original Series - Season Two Premiere on Disney Channel
Amphibia "Little Frogtown/Hopping Mall"
(8:30-9:00 P.M. EDT)
"Little Frogtown" - Hop Pop investigates the disappearance of an old friend and the shadowy crime syndicate he suspects are behind it.
"Hopping Mall" - Hop Pop takes the kids to a Newtopian shopping mall to buy souvenirs, and Anne will do anything to get the perfect gift for her mom back home.
*Misty Lee ("Lego City Adventures") and Romi Dames ("Winx Club") guest star as Priscilla the Killa and Pearl, respectively.
TV-Y7
Saturday, Sept. 19
Original Series - Episode Premiere on Disney Channel
Big City Greens "Quiet Please/Chipwrecked"
(8:00-8:30 P.M. EDT)
"Quiet Please" - When the Green's visit the library, the librarian threatens to throw them out if they make a sound.
*Linda Hamilton ("Terminator" franchise) guest stars as the librarian, alongside Chris Houghton as Cricket Green, Artemis Pebdani (ABC's "Scandal") as Gramma Alice, Marieve Herington ("How I Met Your Mother") as Tilly Green and Bob Joles ("Puss in Boots") as Bill Green.
"Chipwrecked" - Chip Whistler attempts to make Cricket lose his job by running Big Coffee out of business.
*Mary Holland ("Robbie") guest stars as Chairwoman and Paul Scheer ("The League") returns as Chip Whitstler
TV-Y7
Original Series - Season Two Premiere on Disney Channel
Amphibia "The Sleepover to End All Sleepovers/A Day at the Aquarium"
(8:30-9:00 P.M. EDT)
"The Sleepover to End All Sleepovers" - Anne and Marcy issue a Scare Dare Challenge that brings Sprig and Polly into forbidden areas of the castle.
"A Day at the Aquarium" - Anne and the Plantars look to spend what could be their last day together at the Newtopia Aquarium.
TV-Y7
Monday, Sept. 21
Original Series - Episode Premiere on Disney XD
DuckTales "The Phantom and the Sorceress!"
(7:00-7:30 P.M. EDT)
When a mysterious magic thief arrives in Duckburg, Lena must confront her past and team with her treacherous aunt, Magica.
*Giancarlo Esposito ("Breaking Bad") guest stars as Phantom Blot and Catherine Tate ("Doctor Who") returns as Magica.
TV-Y7
Original Series - Season Three Premiere on Disney XD
Big Hero 6 The Series "The Hyper-potamus Pizza-Party-torium"
(7:30-8:00 P.M. EDT)
Hiro and a short-handed Big Hero 6 team attempt to stop Noodle Burger Boy and his new family.
TV-Y7 FV
Friday, Sept. 25
Original Series - Episode Premiere on Disney Channel
Mira Royal Detective "A Mystery Fit for a Queen/The Case of Pinky and the Goat"
(8:30-9:00 A.M. EDT)
"A Mystery Fit for a Queen" - When Queen Shanti's lost jewelry suddenly turns up, Mira enlists the Queen to join her on the case.
"The Case of Pinky and the Goat" - Mira asks her friend Pinky, the goat expert, to help find Dhruv's pet goat.
*Hari Kondabolu ("Totally Biased with W. Kamau Bell") guest stars as vegetable cart vendor, Mr. Walia.
TV-Y
Sunday, Sept. 27
Original Series - Episode Premiere on Disney XD
Marvel's Spider-Man: Maximum Venom "Generations"
(9:00-9:50 P.M. EDT)
When Spider-Man discovers a vial of jackal serum at Horizon High, he and Ghost-Spider track down Jackal's secret lab in an attempt to destroy the villain's evil plans.
TV-Y7 FV
Monday, Sept. 28
Original Series - Episode Premiere on Disney XD
DuckTales "They Put a Moonlander on Earth!"
(7:00-7:30 P.M. EDT)
Webby sets out to prove to a homesick Penumbra that Earth can be a lot of fun by riding Glomgold's newest gift to Duckburg, the suspicious Flintferris Glomwheel.
*Julie Bowen (ABC's "Modern Family") returns as Penumbra.
TV-Y7
Original Series - Episode Premiere on Disney XD
Big Hero 6 The Series "Mayor for a Day/The Dog Craze of Summer"
(7:30-8:00 P.M. EDT)
"Mayor for a Day" - Big Hero 6 responds to Richardson Mole's every whim when he is made mayor for the day.
*Jane Lynch ("Glee") and Sean Giambrone (ABC's "The Goldbergs") return as Supersonic Sue and Richardson Mole, respectively.
"The Dog Craze of Summer" - Hiro enlists the help of the team when Granville's three dogs go missing while under his watch.
*Jenifer Lewis (ABC's "black-ish") returns as Professor Granville.
TV-Y7 FV