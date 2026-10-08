Sebastian Stan Opens Up About Leaving Romania at Age Eight
The actor discusses an immigrant family drama and reconnecting with the country he left behind.
Sebastian Stan sat down with Michael Kosta on THE DAILY SHOW to discuss the Palme d'Or-winning film Fjord, which follows an immigrant family in Norway whose children are taken away by authorities who believe they are acting in the family's best interest. Stan spoke about his own connection to the story, recounting that he left Romania at the age of eight and has since reconnected with the country he left behind.
During the conversation, Kosta also raised Stan's range of recent roles, moving from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to playing President Donald Trump. Stan addressed how those different projects reflect his approach to choosing roles, tying his personal immigrant background into the way he related to the themes explored in Fjord.
Much of the discussion centered on the emotional weight of revisiting his early life in Romania, with Stan describing what it meant to return to and reconnect with a country he departed as a child. The exchange gave space for Stan to connect that personal history directly to the family separation at the center of Fjord's plot.
The appearance followed a recent stretch of guest segments on THE DAILY SHOW, including a sit-down between Michael Kosta and Aaron Sorkin about his film The Social Reckoning.
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