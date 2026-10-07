Sebastian Stan Recalls Sleeping Out to Audition for American Idol
The actor also opened up about his latest film project during the conversation with Seth Meyers.
Sebastian Stan revealed he once slept overnight in Times Square in an effort to audition for American Idol, recounting the story during a recent appearance on LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers. Speaking with host Seth Meyers, Stan described the lengths he went to in pursuit of a shot on the singing competition, giving viewers a look at an unexpected chapter from before his acting career took off.
The conversation also touched on Stan's recent trip to the Oscars, with the actor sharing details of his experience at the ceremony. Stan used the appearance to discuss his work on the new movie Fjord, offering insight into the project currently occupying his schedule.
Much of the discussion balanced the lighter, personal anecdote about the American Idol audition attempt with more career-focused material, as Stan walked Meyers through his awards season experience alongside his current film work.
The appearance gave viewers a mix of behind-the-scenes detail on Fjord and a glimpse into Stan's path before becoming an established screen actor, rounding out a conversation that moved between his past and present projects.
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