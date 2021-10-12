Seasons & a Muse Studios to Offer Up Double Feature October with "Night Rain" and "The Scarapist"

October12th - "Night Rain," the latest indie thriller from Seasons & a Muse Studios and the award-winning producers of "The Scarapist," and its predecessor, "The Scarapist," will be the second and third virtual screening to be shown by the new Seasons and a Muse online and in-person studio. "Night Rain" will screen on Thursday, October 21 at 7PM PT and "The Scarapist" will screen the following Thursday, October 28 at 7PM PT. Both screenings are sponsored by the dA Center for the Arts.

Pushcart Prize-nominated writer, director and actress Jeanne Marie Spicuzza (upcoming "Making Angels") stars in the chilling psychological thriller "The Scarapist," based on the horrifying true story of an abusive hypnotherapist located in Los Angeles. Additional cast Katy Colloton (TV Land's "Teachers"), R. Michael Gull ("Cactus Jack"), and Kyle Walsh ("The Dark Knight") help bring the story to life. Synthian Sharp (Jorja Fox's "How I Became an Elephant") co-directs.

Lana (Spicuzza) a suburban novelist with career and family problems, is seduced into "therapy" by the disturbed and possessed therapist, Ilse (Colloton). Her patient minions, like Sweenie (Gull), assist in terrorizing Lana, Lana's daughter and husband (Walsh). The autumnal Midwestern landscape offers panoramic beauty and suggests unease. After a successful festival and Landmark Theatres run, "The Scarapist" screened at the Berlinale European Film Market and won the Verein Deutscher Und Filmemacher Award for Best Picture.

"Night Rain" tells the story of a group of independent filmmakers unwittingly hired by their stalker to make a low budget period movie about Elizabeth Short, better known as the Black Dahlia. Tensions build as their lives dangerously intertwine with the events leading up to Short's tragic murder. Spicuzza, who penned the screenplay, directs with her editor, Sharp.

Shot on location at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel, where Short was last seen alive, the now-defunct Pacific Dining Car, Pacific Beach's Crystal Pier and other historic sites in and around Los Angeles and San Diego by cinematographer Jay Lopez, with additional photography by Henry Power, "Night Rain" stars Spicuzza, Adam Lesar, Clarissa Thibeaux, Thessa M'loe and Mattia Chicco. Other cast and crew include legendary drummer Guy Hoffman, David Lynch's sound team, John Neff and Ron Eng, as well as actors Scott Javore and J.L. Forbis, Etheria's Heidi Honeycutt, Michelle Kantor of Cinefemme, Leslie LaPage, director of the LA Femme International Film Festival, and creatives Michael A. Barnum and Jessamyn Prince.

For more information and for tickets go to: Movies | Seasons and a Muse Studios.