Season Three of DUCKTALES to Premiere on April 4

Season three of the Emmy Award-nominated "DuckTales" will debut with two new episodes SATURDAY, APRIL 4 (9:30 a.m. EDT/PDT), on Disney XD and DisneyNOW. Featuring appearances by classic Disney characters Daisy Duck, Goofy and favorites from "TaleSpin," "Chip 'n' Dale Rescue Rangers" and "Darkwing Duck," the new season finds the Duck family embarking on a globetrotting hunt for the world's greatest lost artifacts, with a secret organization from Scrooge's past, the Fiendish Organization for World Larceny (F.O.W.L.), trying to stop them at any cost.

"DuckTales" stars David Tennant ("Doctor Who") as Scrooge McDuck, Danny Pudi ("Community") as Huey, Ben Schwartz ("Parks and Recreation") as Dewey, Bobby Moynihan ("Saturday Night Live") as Louie, Kate Micucci ("Garfunkel and Oates") as Webby Vanderquack, Beck Bennett ("Saturday Night Live") as Launchpad McQuack, Toks Olagundoye ("Castle") as Mrs. Beakley, Disney Legend Tony Anselmo as Donald Duck, and Paget Brewster ("Criminal Minds") as Della Duck, Donald Duck's twin sister and the nephews' mother.

Season three guest stars include Giancarlo Esposito ("Breaking Bad"), Selma Blair ("Hellboy"), Kristofer Hivju ("Game of Thrones"), Bebe Neuwirth ("Cheers"), Retta ("Parks and Recreation"), Stephanie Beatriz ("Brooklyn Nine-Nine"), Jaleel White ("Family Matters"), Doug Jones ("Hellboy"), Clancy Brown ("The Shawshank Redemption"), James Marsters ("Buffy the Vampire Slayer"), Hugh Bonneville ("Downton Abbey"), Abby Ryder-Fortson ("Ant-Man and the Wasp"), Tress MacNeille ("Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures"), Bill Farmer ("Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures"), James Monroe Iglehart (Broadway's "Hamilton") and Adam Pally ("Sonic the Hedgehog").

Later in the year, EPCOT at WALT DISNEY WORLD Resort will debut "Disney's DuckTales World Showcase Adventure," an interactive scavenger hunt that invites guests to join the Duck family IN SEARCH OF priceless treasure via the Play Disney Parks mobile app. Also new is a three-issue comic book series, "DuckTales: Faires and Scares," from IDW Publishing. Merchandise from Disney Parks, Experiences & Consumer Products continues to be available at retailers nationwide.

"DuckTales" has reached over 135 million views on social media and Youtube in its first and second season combined.

The animated comedy-adventure series chronicles the high-flying adventures of Duckburg's most famous trillionaire Scrooge McDuck; his mischief-making triplet grandnephews, Huey, Dewey and Louie; temperamental nephew, Donald Duck; and the trusted McDuck Manor team: big-hearted, fearless chauffer/pilot Launchpad McQuack, no-nonsense housekeeper Mrs. Beakley and Mrs. Beakley's granddaughter, Webby Vanderquack, resident adventurer and the triplet's fierce friend.

"DuckTales" is executive produced by Emmy Award-nominated Matt Youngberg ("Ben 10: Omniverse"), with Emmy Award-nominated Francisco Angones (Disney XD's "Wander Over Yonder") serving as co-executive producer and story editor, and Sean Jimenez (Disney's "Gravity Falls") as art director. The series is a production of Disney Television Animation and carries a TV-Y7 parental guideline.

*Source: Youtube Analytics, Sprinklr (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram). Reporting period: lifetime - 1/27/20. All "DuckTales" content posted across Disney Channel, Disney XD, and "DuckTales" handles on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.





