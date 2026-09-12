Sean Gunn Weighs In on a GILMORE GIRLS Revival and Reveals Where Kirk Would Be Now

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Sean Gunn offered a candid update on the future of GILMORE GIRLS during an appearance on GOOD NIGHT WITH BEN GLEIB, addressing both a possible revival and the fate of his beloved character Kirk. Asked where Kirk would be today, Gunn didn't hesitate, landing on an answer he described as "hosting a show in his mother's basement," a fitting fate for the eccentric small-town fixture of Stars Hollow.

Gunn played Kirk for seven seasons of GILMORE GIRLS, becoming one of the show's most recognizable supporting characters. On the show, host Ben Gleib pressed him on the frequently asked question of whether GILMORE GIRLS is coming back, steering the conversation toward the character's arc and what two decades might have done to him.

The conversation also turned to the long-discussed GILMORE GIRLS documentary, with Gunn revealing there is more competition around the project than fans might expect. "There's competing documentaries," he said, without confirming his own involvement in either. Gunn's new film, Appofeniacs, is set to open in theaters October 2.

The segment, part of GOOD NIGHT WITH BEN GLEIB, ran through several rapid-fire topics in just over a minute, moving from revival speculation to Kirk's hypothetical present-day life and finally to the competing documentary efforts, giving fans of the series a compact but detailed look at where Gunn's head is at more than a decade after the show ended.

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