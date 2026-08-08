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Hannah Stocking walked host Ben Gleib through her creative process on GOOD NIGHT WITH BEN GLEIB, describing how long phone-free walks, half-asleep notes and, occasionally, howling at the moon lead her to new video concepts. Among the ideas she traced back to that process was a no-teeth mask bit that eventually grew into her Perfect Match series, which she said has drawn multi-billion views.

Stocking has become a recurring guest on the program, where she has developed a reputation for blending internet comedy with candid personal stories. Past appearances have included a baby-shower dare that ended with her drinking her own urine, an account of raiding her father's chocolate factory as a kid, and showing off self-inked foot tattoos done with a $20 tattoo gun bought on Amazon.

This latest segment shifted the focus from personal anecdotes to her working method, offering a rare look at how one of her most-watched bits actually took shape. Rather than a scripted pitch process, Stocking described a looser, instinct-driven approach that mixes solitary walks with notes jotted down in a half-asleep state, occasionally punctuated by literally howling at the moon for inspiration.

Stocking's repeat appearances on the show have also included lighter personal reveals, such as naming Whitney Cummings as the comedian whose life she'd trade for, a bit that ended with Stocking texting Cummings live on air.

More on Good Night with Ben Gleib Recent Articles Hannah Stocking Explains How Howling at the Moon Sparks Her Video Ideas

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