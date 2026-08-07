Hannah Stocking Reveals Which Comedian's Life She'd Trade For, Then Texts Her Live

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Asked whose life she would trade for a single day, Hannah Stocking gave an immediate answer on GOOD NIGHT WITH BEN GLEIB: Whitney Cummings. Stocking then took the bit further, texting Cummings live on air in front of the audience and host Ben Gleib.

Stocking revealed that her connection to Cummings goes beyond admiration, noting that she has a tattoo of the comedian. The moment fit the loose, confessional style Stocking has brought to her repeat appearances on the show, where she has built a reputation for turning offhand questions into fuller personal stories.

The live text paid off when Cummings replied mid-show, weighing in with a comment about the decor on Gleib's set rather than anything about the tattoo or the trade-places question, catching the room off guard. Stocking has become a recurring guest on GOOD NIGHT WITH BEN GLEIB, previously sharing stories about her father's chocolate factory and showing off self-inked foot tattoos done with a $20 tattoo gun bought on Amazon.

Cummings herself has factored into the show before through her own texted commentary. A separate message she sent in reviewing an episode, joking about a look being dressed like a lawyer for mimes, previously spun into its own extended bit on the show's Nightcap segment.

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