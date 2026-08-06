New GILMORE GIRLS Documentary Will Feature Never-Before-Seen Outtakes

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A new documentary chronicling the making of 'Gilmore Girls' is in development, according to a report featured on TODAY. The project will draw on never-before-seen outtakes, behind-the-scenes footage and original script pages from the beloved series, offering fans an unfiltered look at how the show came together.

The documentary will be told from the perspective of series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino, giving audiences insight into her creative process across the show's run. It will also include cast member Lauren Graham, who played Lorelai across all seven seasons of the show.

Details on the documentary's release timeline were not disclosed in the segment, but the inclusion of original script pages and unseen footage suggests an in-depth retrospective for longtime fans of the show.

The report did not specify additional participants or a distribution outlet for the documentary, but confirmed that both Sherman-Palladino's perspective and Graham's participation will be central to the project's storytelling approach.

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