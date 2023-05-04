Scoop: Coming Up on the Finale of NEXT LEVEL CHEF on FOX - Thursday, May 11, 2023

NEXT LEVEL CHEF airing Thursday, May 11 (8:00-10:00PM ET/PT) on FOX.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

Interview: Carol Burnett at 90 - Looking Back on Broadway, THE CAROL BURNETT SHOW & More Photo 1 Interview: Carol Burnett at 90 - Looking Back on Broadway, TV & More
Video: Watch 10 of Carol Burnett's Best Musical Moments Photo 2 Video: Watch 10 of Carol Burnett's Best Musical Moments
Interview: Kristin Chenoweth & Alan Cumming Breakdown Their SWEENEY TODD-Inspired SCHMIGAD Photo 3 Interview: Kristin Chenoweth & Alan Cumming Talk SCHMIGADOON! Finale
Streaming Review: All The Cool Kids Are Watching GREASE: RISE OF THE PINK LADIES On Paramo Photo 4 GREASE: RISE OF THE PINK LADIES Rises To The Top Of The Must-See List

Streaming Review: All The Cool Kids Are Watching GREASE: RISE OF THE PINK LADIES On Paramount+In Part I of the two-hour Season Two finale, each chef must select two different boxes, each representing a state and its local ingredients, then will have to conceive a dish that seamlessly infuses both into one unforgettable and inventive fusion dish.

Then, in the second half of the finale, the final three chefs must create one dish on each level of THE KITCHEN in just 90 minutes! It is up to the chefs to determine how much time they use on the bottom and middle levels, which will determine how much time they have to make their final dish on the top level.

Eighteen chefs began the journey, three will cook in the finale, and only one will win the one-year mentorship, $250,000 and the title of NEXT LEVEL CHEF in the all-new "Made In America/Next Level Finale" two-hour Season Two finale episode of NEXT LEVEL CHEF airing Thursday, May 11 (8:00-10:00PM ET/PT) on FOX.

In Part I of the two-hour Season Two finale, each chef must select two different boxes, each representing a state and its local ingredients, then will have to conceive a dish that seamlessly infuses both into one unforgettable and inventive fusion dish. Then, in the second half of the finale, the final three chefs must create one dish on each level of THE KITCHEN in just 90 minutes!

It is up to the chefs to determine how much time they use on the bottom and middle levels, which will determine how much time they have to make their final dish on the top level. Eighteen chefs began the journey, three will cook in the finale, and only one will win the one-year mentorship, $250,000 and the title of NEXT LEVEL CHEF in the all-new "Made In America/Next Level Finale" two-hour Season Two finale episode of NEXT LEVEL CHEF airing Thursday, May 11 (8:00-10:00PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Gordon Ramsay is back with a brand-new original format in NEXT LEVEL CHEF.

Produced by Studio Ramsay Global and FOX Alternative Entertainment, NEXT LEVEL CHEF is the NEXT evolution in cooking competitions, as Ramsay has designed a one-of-a-kind culinary gauntlet, set on an iconic stage like you've never seen. Over three stories high, each floor contains a stunningly different kitchen. FROM the glistening top floor to the challenging bottom of the basement, the ingredients match the environment, because Ramsay believes the true test of great chefs is not only what they can do in the best of circumstances, but what kind of magic they can create in the worst!

With a level playing field, Ramsay opened the competition and scoured the country for the very best line cooks, home chefs, social media stars, food truck owners and everything in between, all competing against one another with the goal of finding the food world's newest superstar!

Joined by two elite names in the food world, chefs Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais, Ramsay and his co-mentors will leave no stone unturned, as they each recruit a group of the talented chefs and take them under their wings. Ramsay and his friends will attempt to bring out the very best in their cooks, as they all try to find "the one."

Although he now sits UNRIVALED at the top of the culinary world, Ramsay started at the bottom, washing dishes in a local takeout restaurant. He firmly believes that as long as a chef has the drive, talent and perseverance, he or she can make that climb to the top. Creativity, consistency, and cunning are the recipe for success to make it to the NEXT LEVEL, as the competitors adapt to the challenges waiting for them. Only one can walk away a NEXT LEVEL CHEF and win a life-changing $250,000 grand prize with a one-year mentorship FROM Gordon, Nyesha and Richard.

NEXT LEVEL CHEF is produced by Studio Ramsay Global and FOX Alternative Entertainment. Gordon Ramsay, Lisa Edwards and Matt Cahoon serve as executive producers.



RELATED STORIES - TV

Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie

It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.

Jaime Camil to Host LOTERÍA LOCA Game Show For CBS Photo
Jaime Camil to Host LOTERÍA LOCA Game Show For CBS

CBS has announced the new series order for LOTERÍA LOCA, a wildly entertaining, action-packed series hosted by Jaime Camil, who also serves as executive producer. Full of unexpected surprises, the new series is based on the Latin game of chance popularly known now as Lotería.

WHAT AM I EATING? WITH ZOOEY DESCHANEL to Premiere on Max Photo
WHAT AM I EATING? WITH ZOOEY DESCHANEL to Premiere on Max

The Max Original six-episode unscripted series WHAT AM I EATING? WITH ZOOEY DESCHANEL. Zooey Deschanel is on a mission to solve everyday food dilemmas by asking the tough questions we all have about what we eat. Watch the video trailer now!

KENDRA SELLS HOLLYWOOD Returns For Season Two in May on Max Photo
KENDRA SELLS HOLLYWOOD Returns For Season Two in May on Max

Kendra Wilkinson is back and this time the stakes are higher than ever. With a six-figure quota looming over Kendra’s head, she has to pull out all the stops to secure her place on the team and prove that she can sell some of the most exclusive real estate in LA. Watch the video trailer now!


From This Author - TV Scoop

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GREAT NORTH on FOX - Sunday, May 7, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GREAT NORTH on FOX - Sunday, May 7, 2023
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE SIMPSONS on FOX - Sunday, May 7, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE SIMPSONS on FOX - Sunday, May 7, 2023
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of NEXT LEVEL CHEF on FOX - Sunday, May 7, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of NEXT LEVEL CHEF on FOX - Sunday, May 7, 2023
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR on FOX - Tuesday, May 2, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR on FOX - Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Videos

Video: Watch the AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two Teaser Video Video: Watch the AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two Teaser
THE LITTLE MERMAID Cast Launches Fandango's BIG TICKET Series Video
THE LITTLE MERMAID Cast Launches Fandango's BIG TICKET Series
Kamala Harris Sits Down on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Video
Kamala Harris Sits Down on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
Disney+ Debuts PETER PAN & WENDY Second Trailer Video
Disney+ Debuts PETER PAN & WENDY Second Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel
GREY HOUSE
& JULIET
PARADE