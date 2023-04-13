Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Advertisement

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of NEXT LEVEL CHEF on FOX - Sunday, April 16, 2023

NEXT LEVEL CHEF airing Sunday, April 16 (7:00-8:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Apr. 13, 2023  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of NEXT LEVEL CHEF on FOX - Sunday, April 16, 2023 This challenge will be the most difficult test of the season as the chefs will be cooking with game. Game such as WILD boar and elk has to be cooked with care and attention, so who will step up to the plate and who will be eliminated in the "Game Time" episode of NEXT LEVEL CHEF airing Sunday, April 16 (7:00-8:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Gordon Ramsay is back with a brand-new original format in NEXT LEVEL CHEF.

Produced by Studio Ramsay Global and FOX Alternative Entertainment, NEXT LEVEL CHEF is the NEXT evolution in cooking competitions, as Ramsay has designed a one-of-a-kind culinary gauntlet, set on an iconic stage like you've never seen. Over three stories high, each floor contains a stunningly different kitchen. FROM the glistening top floor to the challenging bottom of the basement, the ingredients match the environment, because Ramsay believes the true test of great chefs is not only what they can do in the best of circumstances, but what kind of magic they can create in the worst!

With a level playing field, Ramsay opened the competition and scoured the country for the very best line cooks, home chefs, social media stars, food truck owners and everything in between, all competing against one another with the goal of finding the food world's newest superstar!

Joined by two elite names in the food world, chefs Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais, Ramsay and his co-mentors will leave no stone unturned, as they each recruit a group of the talented chefs and take them under their wings. Ramsay and his friends will attempt to bring out the very best in their cooks, as they all try to find "the one."

Although he now sits UNRIVALED at the top of the culinary world, Ramsay started at the bottom, washing dishes in a local takeout restaurant. He firmly believes that as long as a chef has the drive, talent and perseverance, he or she can make that climb to the top. Creativity, consistency, and cunning are the recipe for success to make it to the NEXT LEVEL, as the competitors adapt to the challenges waiting for them. Only one can walk away a NEXT LEVEL CHEF and win a life-changing $250,000 grand prize with a one-year mentorship FROM Gordon, Nyesha and Richard.

NEXT LEVEL CHEF is produced by Studio Ramsay Global and FOX Alternative Entertainment. Gordon Ramsay, Lisa Edwards and Matt Cahoon serve as executive producers.

Watch a clip FROM the series here:



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Peacock to Debut Documentary on the True COCAINE BEAR Story Photo
Peacock to Debut Documentary on the True COCAINE BEAR Story
COCAINE BEAR: THE TRUE STORY dives deep into the bizarre actual events behind the hit Hollywood movie Cocaine Bear. The documentary tells the story of Kentucky blueblood Drew Thornton and the infamous drug run that will forever link him to a Georgia bear on cocaine. Watch the video trailer for the one-hour documentary now!
Brian & Mika Kleinschmidt Kick off New Season of 100 DAY DREAM HOME Photo
Brian & Mika Kleinschmidt Kick off New Season of 100 DAY DREAM HOME
Husband-wife team Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt will return to HGTV in a two-episode special, 100 Day Dream Home: Beachfront Hotel, ahead of the new 11-episode season premiere of 100 Day Dream Home. During the last season of 100 Day Dream Home, more than 18.1 million viewers watched the couple take only 100 days to build a home in Florida.
Video: Corey Hawkins Leads THE LAST VOYAGE OF THE DEMETER Trailer Photo
Video: Corey Hawkins Leads THE LAST VOYAGE OF THE DEMETER Trailer
The film stars Corey Hawkins (In the Heights, The Color Purple) as Clemens, a doctor who joins the Demeter crew, Aisling Franciosi (Game of Thrones, The Nightingale) as an unwitting stowaway, Liam Cunningham (Game of Thrones, Clash of the Titans) as the ship’s captain and more. Watch the video trailer now!

From This Author - TV Scoop


Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WELCOME TO FLATCH on FOX - Thursday, April 13, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WELCOME TO FLATCH on FOX - Thursday, April 13, 2023
April 6, 2023

Get all the scoop on WELCOME TO FLATCH, airing on FOX on Thursday, April 13, 2023! Barb’s first open house in Flatch draws all kinds of attention and attendance from chickens, throuples and Kelly’s crockpot weiners. Watch a video clip from a recent episode1
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of ANIMAL CONTROL on FOX - Thursday, April 13, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of ANIMAL CONTROL on FOX - Thursday, April 13, 2023
April 6, 2023

Get all the scoop on ANIMAL CONTROL, airing on FOX on Thursday, April 13, 2023! Animal Control dispatch radios with a goose on the loose. The precinct hosts an adoption day in the all-new “Dogs and Geese” episode.
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of NEXT LEVEL CHEF on FOX - Thursday, April 13, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of NEXT LEVEL CHEF on FOX - Thursday, April 13, 2023
April 6, 2023

Get all the scoop on NEXT LEVEL CHEF, airing on FOX on Thursday, April 13, 2023! One chef will shine while one chef’s journey comes to an end in the all-new “That’s What Cheese Said” episode of NEXT LEVEL CHEF. Watch a video clip now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of FARMER WANTS A WIFE on FOX - Wednesday, April 12, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of FARMER WANTS A WIFE on FOX - Wednesday, April 12, 2023
April 6, 2023

Get all the scoop on FARMER WANTS A WIFE, airing on FOX on Wednesday, April 12, 2023! As time together on the farms passes, the connections forming are undeniable. On the solo dates romance is blooming for the farmers, while the realities of ranch life set in for several of the ladies. Watch a video clip now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE MASKED SINGER on FOX - Wednesday, April 12, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE MASKED SINGER on FOX - Wednesday, April 12, 2023
April 6, 2023

Get all the scoop on THE MASKED SINGER, airing on FOX on Wednesday, April 12, 2023! Houston, we have a problem! THE MASKED SINGER is even more out-of-this-world than usual in a special “outer space” themed episode. Watch a video from a recent episode now!
share