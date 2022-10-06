Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BACHELOR IN PARADISE on ABC - Tuesday, October 11, 2022

8:00-10:00 p.m. – BACHELOR IN PARADISE: “805” (805)

Oct. 06, 2022  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BACHELOR IN PARADISE on ABC - Tuesday, October 11, 2022 With the rose ceremony fast approaching, the remaining single men begin to question how many days they have left in Paradise; but it's not long before new drama takes center stage.

That's right, Salley has arrived, finally ready to hit the beach and two daring women jump at the opportunity to confront her right away about her intentions. Then, Shanae faces double trouble as she sorts out her feelings for two suitors, and Ashley and Jared make the most out of their last night on the beach. Later, during a full moon, one newly formed couple has a romantic breakthrough and reveals it all.

Breakout fan favorites FROM "The Bachelor" franchise are back and ready for a second (or third) chance at finding love. They may have left their respective seasons brokenhearted, but now they have the opportunity to travel to a romantic paradise in hopes of turning a potential summer fling into the real thing.

"Bachelor in Paradise" is a production of NEXT Entertainment and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Tim Warner, Louis Caric and Peter Geist are the executive producers.

Watch a preview of the upcoming week here:



